Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,768.25 ($23.10).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,462 ($19.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of £12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 39.26. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,541.27.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.