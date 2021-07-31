Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Drops By 45.5%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. ALS has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
ALS Company Profile
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.