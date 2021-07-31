Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Drops By 45.5%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. ALS has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

