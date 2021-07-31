Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Rises By 39.5%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
