Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Decreases By 60.7%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APEN stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

