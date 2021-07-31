Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Declines By 40.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $24.57 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

