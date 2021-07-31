Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Increases By 82.6%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Biotricity stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTCY shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

