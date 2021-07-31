Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Drops By 59.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,346. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

