Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 49.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,231.0 days.

CHUEF stock remained flat at $$12.44 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

