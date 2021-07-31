Short Interest in City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Declines By 43.5%

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

City Bank stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. City Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

