Short Interest in City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Declines By 43.5%

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
City Bank stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. City Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
City Bank Company Profile
