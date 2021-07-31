Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 37.9%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

