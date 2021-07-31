Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 42.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DFMTF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.