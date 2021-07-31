Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 42.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFMTF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.