Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 27.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
