Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 27.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

