Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Increases By 60.7%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.42. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

