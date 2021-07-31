Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Increases By 42.6%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.95.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

