Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Expands By 100.0%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$119.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNNTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

