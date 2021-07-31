Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 58.3%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

FELTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

