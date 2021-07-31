Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 58.3%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

FELTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.