Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Drops By 27.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $88.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

