Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Declines By 59.5%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.