Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 45.9%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,007,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000.

