Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Drops By 65.3%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of KBC Group stock remained flat at $$40.61 on Friday. 15,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,274. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

