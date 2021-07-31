Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rises By 100.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LNNGY traded down $11.99 on Friday, reaching $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $308.81. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

