Short Interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Declines By 28.8%

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LXEH remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Lixiang Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

