Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 26.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LXFR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

