Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Increases By 51.3%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MSGE traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.