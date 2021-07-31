Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Drops By 33.3%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

