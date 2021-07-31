Short Interest in Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTXFY stock remained flat at $$40.78 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34. Natixis has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

About Natixis

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

