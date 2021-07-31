Short Interest in Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NTXFY stock remained flat at $$40.78 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34. Natixis has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $50.13.
About Natixis
