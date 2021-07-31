Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Expands By 75.1%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 232,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
