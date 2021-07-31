Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Expands By 75.1%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 232,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

