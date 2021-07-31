Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Grows By 54.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

