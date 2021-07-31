Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Grows By 54.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

