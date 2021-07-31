Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Increases By 46.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.