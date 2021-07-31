Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 110.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

