Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 110.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
About Parks! America
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.