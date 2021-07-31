Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Grows By 156.1%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.