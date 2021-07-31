Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Grows By 156.1%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

