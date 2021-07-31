Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Declines By 41.5%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

PKX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

