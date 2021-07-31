Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Rises By 100.0%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $51.95.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
