Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Rises By 100.0%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 73.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $389,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.