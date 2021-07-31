Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 25.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 254,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,661. Recruit has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Recruit alerts:

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.