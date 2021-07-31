Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Grows By 54.0%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 641,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 1,564.5% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. 121,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

