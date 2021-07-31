Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Grows By 103.5%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.57. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.