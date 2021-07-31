Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Decreases By 37.3%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 854,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SBBP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 485,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,348. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

