Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rises By 49.7%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYKE stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

