Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 54.9%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.

TISNF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. TIS has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

