Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 54.9%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.
TISNF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. TIS has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80.
About TIS
