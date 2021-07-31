Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 41.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

