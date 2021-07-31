Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Increases By 58.7%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,412,500 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 4,040,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.2 days.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGYF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

