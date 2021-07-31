SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $40.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 205,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

