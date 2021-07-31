SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

