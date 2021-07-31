Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $88.17.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.