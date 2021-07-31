Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $88.17.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.