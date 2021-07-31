Sierra Capital LLC Takes $63,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 43.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

