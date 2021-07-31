Sierra Capital LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.04 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

