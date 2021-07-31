SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

