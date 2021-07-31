SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 233,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,060. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $484.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

