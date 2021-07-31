Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 870,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,084. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,244,309. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.