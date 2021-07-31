Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSPK. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPK opened at $13.65 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

